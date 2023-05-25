West sticking up for terrorism by backing Kiev — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. The US and other Western countries are essentially supporting terrorism by backing the Kiev regime, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on Kiev’s terrorist activity.

"It so happens that by supporting the Kiev regime, Washington, London, Paris, Berlin and other capitals of the collective West support terrorist practices both de facto and de jure," Peskov said on Channel One TV channel.

He also added that the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Directorate of Intelligence is engaged in terrorist activities, as is the entire Kiev regime. "It is clear that the agency is engaged in terrorist activity, they themselves confirm [this]. It is obvious that the Kiev regime itself accepts terrorist practices. Actually, we should probably call it a terrorist regime, if the regime accepts it," Peskov summed up.

In a May 24 interview with the German newspaper Die Welt, Vadim Skibitsky, the deputy head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR), acknowledged the existence of a list of Russians whom Kiev planned to liquidate physically. The GUR's number one target is Putin, he said.