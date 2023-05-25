Kremlin says aware that Kiev regime was behind drone attack on its premises

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Moscow proceeds from the fact that Ukraine was behind the recent drone attack on the Kremlin, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

Commenting on a New York Times analysis that Ukrainian special military or intelligence units were likely behind the attempted terrorist attack on the Kremlin, Peskov said, "We are aware that the Kiev regime was behind it, and we proceed from this fact when building up our work."

On the night of May 3, an attempt to carry out a strike on the official residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin inside the Kremlin grounds was conducted. Russian military and security officers promptly took out the enemy aerial vehicles (UAVs), the Russian presidential press service said. Putin was not harmed.