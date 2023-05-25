Russian aircraft, artillery units repel Ukrainian attacks in Serebryansky forestry area

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Aircraft and artillery units of Russia’s Battlegroup Center have repelled the attacks of Ukrainian forces trying to regain lost positions in the Torskoye area in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the Serebryansky forestry area in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), the battlegroup’s spokesman Alexander Savchuk told TASS.

"Enemy troops from the 81st Airmobile Brigade and the 63rd Mechanized Brigade tried to regain lost positions in the Torskoye area and the Serebryansky forestry area. The enemy suffered significant manpower and equipment losses as a result of strikes carried out by aircraft and artillery units of the Battlegroup Center," he said.