Mop up operations in parts of Belgorod Region still ongoing after Monday attack — official

BELGOROD, May 24. /TASS/. Law enforcement agencies are still conducting mop up operations in sections of the borderline Belgorod Region in southwestern Russia, which was infiltrated by a Ukrainian sabotage group on Monday, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported on Wednesday.

"More than 550 people from the Grayvoronsky District are staying at temporary accommodation centers in Stary Oskol, Rakitnoye, Ivna and Stroitel," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel. "I also hope that you will be able to return to your homes as soon as law enforcement officers are done mopping up the area," he added.

Nine people injured in the Ukrainian attack remain in the hospital, including three patients who are still in critical condition in intensive care, Gladkov added.

On Monday, a Ukrainian reconnaissance and sabotage group infiltrated the Grayvoronsky District in the borderline Belgorod Region. On the first day of the attack, eight people were injured, while on the second day, the governor mentioned that there were two more wounded individuals in the communities infiltrated by the saboteurs. An elderly woman died during evacuation.