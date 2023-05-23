Russian ambassador in Denmark reiterates Russia is key to Ukrainian settlement

STOCKHOLM, May 23. /TASS/. Any serious talks about peace settlement in Ukraine should involve Russia, Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin said on Tuesday.

He was commenting on a peace formula by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

"The word ‘peace’ in the name of the conference should not mislead anyone. Ukrainian President Zelensky's initiative - a summit on the ‘peace formula’ - is not aimed at achieving peace but at continuing the war with Russia, completely turning the participating states into hostages of the Kiev regime. How is it possible to seriously discuss a peaceful settlement when Russia isn’t invited! Ukraine's policy to achieve peace has no hint of a diplomatic path because President Zelensky's decree of September 30, 2022 legally enshrines the impossibility of negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin," the diplomat said in a social media post.

On Monday, Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen announced an intention to hold a summit in July that would be dedicated to the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, based on a "formula of peace." He stated that the decisive factor is not the venue of the summit but the opportunity to secure the support of countries such as China, India, and Brazil. When asked whether Russia should be invited to the meeting, the minister answered in the negative.

Ukraine has repeatedly touted its "formula of peace," while rejecting third-party proposals. For example, commenting on the Vatican's initiatives, Zelensky stated that his country does not need mediators. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Zelensky's statements about a peaceful settlement ignore existing realities.