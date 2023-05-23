Putin to meet with Republika Srpska president in Moscow on May 23 — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Milorad Dodik, president of Republika Srpska (an entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina), in Moscow later on Tuesday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The president [is planned to hold] a number of working meetings today. There will also be an international meeting. Republika Srpska’s president, Dodik, will be making a working visit. Today, he will hold talks with President Putin," he said.

Earlier, Dodik announced his meeting with the Russian leader.