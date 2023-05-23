Kiev’s forces try to penetrate Russian defenses near Kremenaya five times a day — expert

LUGANSK, May 23. /TASS/. Ukrainian armed forces try to break through the defenses of Russian troops near the town of Kremennaya in the Lugansk People’s Republic five times a day in a bid to regain their lost positions, military expert, Andrey Marochko, a retired lieutenant-colonel of the LPR People's Militia, told TASS on Tuesday.

"Offensive operations by Ukrainian forces have been noted in the Krasny Liman area. In the vicinity of Kremennaya, the enemy regularly tries to break through our defense lines and regain previously lost positions," he said, quoting Russian intelligence.

Marochko noted that despite the losses being sustained by the enemy "in some areas there may be up to five attacks a day."

The expert earlier told TASS that Ukrainian troops in the Kremennaya-Svatovo area were using kamikaze drones and attack drones more often.