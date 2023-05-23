Russian State Duma to discuss response to Poland's policy

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The State Duma at its plenary session on Tuesday will consider an appeal to the Russian government to ban the transit of trucks from Poland through Russian territory.

On Sunday, Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on his Telegram channel that in response to Warsaw's anti-Russian policy it is necessary to stop Polish trucks from passing through Russian territory. According to him, it's necessary to "prohibit Poland from profiting from Russia" and ensure the reloading of goods on Russian trucks so that Russian citizens can earn money from transportation. The draft of the State Duma address, published on Monday, proposes not only to ban, but also to forbid Polish trucks to refuel at Russian retail fuel prices, with the introduction of EU-level fuel prices for them.