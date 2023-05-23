Putin to hold state awards ceremony in Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a ceremony on Tuesday to present state awards for achievements in various fields.

According to the press service of the head of state, the event will be held in the Kremlin's St Catherine Hall. "The achievements of prominent Russian citizens in culture, cosmonautics and education, as well as in a number of other areas will be recognised," the statement said.

International contacts

In addition, President of Republika Srpska (one of Bosnia and Herzegovina's entities) Milorad Dodik said that he plans to meet with the Russian leader in Moscow on May 23.

The Kremlin did not announce the date of such talks, but Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier told the Republika Srpska Radio Television that contacts between the Russian leadership and this entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina would take place before the end of May.

Dodik took office as president of Republika Srpska last November. His last meeting to date with Putin took place in the Kremlin in September 2022, when Dodik was still a member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina from the Serb people.