US’ military biological activities reaffirms need for strengthening BTWC — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. The United States’ military biological activities across the globe proves the necessity for strengthening the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"We consider such activities by the Western countries, including in the post-Soviet space, as a real threat to the national security of Russia and other states. <…> The United States’ military biological activities across the world is a vivid example confirming the need for strengthening the BTWC," he said answering questions from the mass media.