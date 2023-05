MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolay Patrushev met with visiting President of the Republic of Srpska (one of the two entities of Bosnia and Herzegovina,) Milorad Dodik, the press service of the Russian Security Council said on Monday.

"The sides exchanged views on problems of regional security in the current geopolitical environment," it said.

Dodik said earlier that he planned to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on May 23.