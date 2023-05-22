Russia-China relations not directed against other countries, says top security official

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing don’t interfere in each other’s affairs or cooperate against third countries, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said on Monday.

"Russia-China strategic partnership is based on the principles of mutual respect, equality, deep trust and the principle of non-interference in each other’s domestic affairs; it’s not directed against third countries," he pointed out at Russian-Chinese consultations on public security, justice and rule of law.