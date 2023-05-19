Sanctions will make developing nations turn away from Washington — ambassador

WASHINGTON, May 20. /TASS/. Washington’s policy aimed against the ties between Russia and developing nations will cause emerging economies to turn their backs on the United States, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said on Saturday.

"At the same time, one gets the impression that the United States is trying to put pressure not only on the Russian Federation, but also on developing nations. To strike at Russia's actively expanding ties with the Global South. Doesn't the administration understand that by such steps it ruins its own long-term aims? Clearly, emerging economies will see the damage that United States policies are doing to their vital interests and eventually turn their backs on Washington," the ambassador was quoted as saying on the mission’s official Telegram channel.