US failed to portray Russia, Syria as pariahs at OPCW conference, says envoy

THE HAGUE, May 20. /TASS/. The United States and its allies failed to make Russia and Syria outcasts at the Review Conference of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OPCW Alexander Shulgin told TASS, commenting on the event that ended on Friday.

The Fifth Session of the Review Conference of the States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention was held in The Hague from May 15-19. Due to disagreements on some, the participants were not able to adopt the final statement by consensus.

"Westerners have dramatically politicized the work of the conference, bringing up the issues that had nothing to do with it," Shulgin said. "However, Americans, Britons and French failed to portray Russia and Syria as pariahs of the international community, pit most of the delegations against us, and to prod them into attacking Russia. Notwithstanding very tough pressure and calls to isolate Russia and curtail any cooperation with us, there still remains a solid core of nations that show an interest in maintaining the normal level of cooperation with Russia."

According to the envoy, many Middle Eastern, African and Latin American countries share Russia’s stand.

"This all inspires a certain hope that gradually the situation will improve and Russia will be able to promote its interests in a more confident and reliable manner, relying on good relationships with a wide range of countries," he stressed.