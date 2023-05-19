Russian forces destroy 21 Ukrainian personnel, equipment in Kherson area

GENICHESK, May 19. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed 21 and wounded 19 Ukrainian troops in the Kherson area over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, a spokesman for the regional emergency services reported on Friday.

"At night, an artillery strike against a Ukrainian army temporary deployment site near the settlement of Tokarevka killed 18 and wounded 15 Ukrainian soldiers and destroyed eight motor vehicles," the spokesman said.

In addition, artillery fire near the settlement of Sofiyevka obliterated a Ukrainian 122mm D-30 howitzer with ammunition, killing three and wounding four enemy personnel, he said.