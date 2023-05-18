Russian envoy in Vienna meets IAEA chief to discuss Zaporozhye NPP

VIENNA, May 18. /TASS/. Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s envoy to international organizations in Vienna, met with International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi on Thursday to talk about the situation surrounding the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

"Today, I met with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi. We discussed a number of issues related to the ZNPP, as well as other topics," the diplomat said on Twitter.

Reuters reported earlier that Grossi planned to present a draft agreement involving Russia and Ukraine on ensuring the safety of the ZNPP to the UN Security Council before the end of May. The Security Council hasn’t scheduled any meetings on the issue as of yet. Switzerland, as the president of the UN Security Council in May, is in charge of making a scheduling decision on the matter. Grossi has been in contact with all members of the Security Council, including Switzerland, regarding the ZNPP, the IAEA told TASS on Thursday.