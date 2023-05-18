Faced with sanctions, Moscow and Havana need to boost cooperation — Cuban deputy PM

HAVANA, May 18. /TASS/. Economic and political cooperation between Cuba and Russia is becoming increasingly relevant in the context of increasing sanctions pressure on both countries from the West, Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas said on Thursday.

"Both of our countries are facing economic sanctions imposed by Western centers of power. At a time like this, there is an increasing need to strengthen our relationship in the context of strategic partnership and allied relations, build new mutually beneficial ties and continue to engage in political dialogue at the highest level," he said, opening the meeting of the intergovernmental Russian-Cuban commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation.

Cabrisas thanked Russia for supporting the Caribbean republic in countering the US blockade and for providing humanitarian aid. He also expressed hope that Cuban exports to the Russian market will increase.