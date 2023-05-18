Russia never prevented Turkish ships from leaving Ukrainian ports — MFA

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. The Russian side has never prevented the Turkish ships blocked in Ukrainian ports from leaving the country, the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS on Thursday.

This is how the diplomats commented on the statements of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu that appeared in the media. The top Turkish diplomat said that he had received from his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov a notice of permission "for the departure from Ukrainian ports of six Turkish ships ‘stuck’ there since the beginning of Russia’s special operation." "In this regard, we would like to point out that there has never been any obstruction on the part of Russia to the exit of Turkish ships blocked in Ukrainian ports," the ministry noted.

"The Russian side was initially ready to help ensure the ships' peaceful passage in the waters of the Black Sea. Problems arose, as before, on the Ukrainian side," the Russian diplomats explained.