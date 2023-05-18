Russia counts on Ugandan president to attend Russia-Africa summit

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Russia expects Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni to attend the second Russia-Africa summit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told his Ugandan counterpart Jeje Odongo on Thursday.

"We expect President [Yoweri] Museveni to attend the second Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg at the end of July, as he did during the first summit when he visited Sochi in the fall of 2019, including for talks with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin," he said.

Lavrov also added that Russia prioritized developing a partnership with Uganda, pointing out that last year marked the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries. "I think today, on the eve of this event (the Russia-Africa summit - TASS), we have a good opportunity to discuss all directions of our cooperation both within the framework of bilateral cooperation and in the international arena, including regional processes on the African continent," the top Russian diplomat noted.

The second Russia-Africa summit and economic forum is scheduled to take place in St. Petersburg from July 26 to July 29. The debut summit was held in Sochi on October 22-24, 2019. The event’s motto was "For Peace, Security and Development."