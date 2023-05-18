Russia pledges response to Czech demand for use of land payments

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Russia will respond to Czech demands to pay for the use of land by its embassy for the past three years, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Earlier, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said that Prague will ask Russia to pay for the land leased out by its embassy in the country. Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky added that his government will call on Russia to pay for the use of land over the past three years.

"Certainly," said Zakharova, when asked if Moscow will take retaliatory measures if the Czech government makes such a decision.

Moscow gives a proper response to every such action against Russia, the diplomat added.