Lavrov, top Ugandan diplomat discuss Ukraine crisis

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Ugandan counterpart Jeje Odongo discussed the Ukrainian crisis at talks in Moscow on Thursday.

"We talked about the situation that the West has been forming around Ukraine for many years. Now we all have to deal with the consequences of the policy of NATO expansion, of making Ukraine a threat to Russia's security interests and of encouraging Kiev's actions aimed at eradicating Russian culture, the Russian language, Russian media in violation of international conventions," Lavrov said. "We are convinced that African countries, which have recently shown interest in helping to resolve this situation, understand perfectly well its geopolitical context," the top Russian diplomat pointed out.

According to him, Moscow is ready to work with African partners on the peaceful settlement of the conflict and promote approaches that will be based on the fundamental principles of the UN Charter.