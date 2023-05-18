Kremlin has no concerns with Russia’s friendly states attending G7 summit in Japan

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. The fact that Russia's friendly countries have been invited to the G7 summit in Hiroshima does not cause the Kremlin any concern, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"No, it does not cause concern," the Kremlin spokesman said in response to a corresponding question, "Of course, in interstate relations there should be respect for the sovereign relations of any country with any partner." "But, naturally, these relations should in no way be the antipode of relations with our country," Peskov pointed out.

The Kremlin spokesman emphasized that relations with its partners are important for Russia.

In 2023, Japan will chair the G7. In addition to the G7 countries, the leaders of Australia, Brazil, Vietnam, India, Indonesia, the Cook Islands, the Union of the Comoros and South Korea have been invited to the summit in Hiroshima. The main topics of the G7 leaders' meeting will be regional issues, including the situation around Ukraine, the Indo-Pacific region, Taiwan, cooperation with the countries of the Global South, nuclear disarmament, economic and food security problems.