Dates for African peace mission’s visit to Russia under consideration — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Africa’s peace mission is expected to visit Russia before the Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg, which is slated for late July, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday in response to a TASS question.

He confirmed that South African President Cyril Ramaphosa had said in his recent phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, "that as a major continent, Africa also considers it necessary to add its voice to international efforts to resolve the well-known situation in Ukraine."

"Indeed, a group of countries will send a delegation that will visit Moscow in particular. Exact dates will be agreed upon additionally via diplomatic channels," Peskov noted.

When asked if Putin planned to meet with the delegation, the Kremlin spokesman specified that the visit was expected to take place before the Russia-Africa Summit. "It is expected to happen before the summit. We will make an announcement once the dates are agreed upon," he added.

He concluded that Russia "is ready to listen with great attention to any proposals that would contribute to resolving the situation in Ukraine."

Jean-Yves Ollivier, a French businessman and founder of the non-profit Brazzaville Foundation, which is involved in preparations for the delegation’s visit, told TASS earlier that the mission would travel to Russia sometime in late June or early July.