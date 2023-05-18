Russian deputy PM arrives in Cuba for working visit

HAVANA, May 18. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko has arrived on a working visit in the Republic of Cuba.

Anna Teresita Gonzalez Fraga, Cuba’s First Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, joined Viktor Koronelli, Russian Ambassador to Havana, in welcoming the high-level visitor upon his arrival at Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport.

The agenda of Chernyshenko’s working visit includes a meeting with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel. In addition, he will attend a meeting of the Russian-Cuban Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation, which will also be attended by Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas, as well as a Russian-Cuban business forum.

Additionally, the delegation from Moscow will pay an on-site visit to the Antillana de Acero steel works, during which an electric steel melting shop will be commissioned.

Plans call for signing a series of bilateral agreements on trade, industrial cooperation, the energy sector, agriculture, construction and education during Chernyshenko’s visit.