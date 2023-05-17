Russia hopes UNESCO, UN adopt measures to prevent visa restrictions — MFA

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Russia hopes that the Secretariats of UNESCO and the United Nations will do everything in their power to prevent visa restrictions for Russian officials, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Wednesday.

According to the diplomat, France, the host country of the UNESCO headquarters, did not issue visas in time to several Russian representatives in connection with their trip for the 216th session of the UNESCO Executive Board, without citing any reason.

"We call on France to stop exploiting the trust and honor of the international community to host UN agencies for their own interests. And that is that. We also expect the UNESCO Secretariat’s leadership to take all the measures stipulated by international law so as to prevent any similar situations in the future. However, this is not addressed to only the UNESCO Secretariat, but is also a message to the United Nations Secretariat in New York, where the UN Headquarters is located," she said.