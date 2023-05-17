Russia observing growth in arms supplies to Ukraine, their technical parameters — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov had no comment on a report on the website of US journalist Seymour Hersh that European countries have been secretly urging Kiev to stop the conflict.

Peskov merely noted that the flow of weapons supplied by the West to Ukraine was only increasing.

"I don't know what information this journalist has. We perceive concrete facts. We see that the flow of weapons, the flow of ammunition and equipment to Ukraine is increasing. The level of tactical and technical parameters of the arms being supplied is also increasing. These are the facts that we are observing," Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, US Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh said on his website that a group of European countries led by Poland had secretly called upon Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to stop the conflict, "even by resigning [his post] himself." Hersch said that that group included Baltic and East European countries, in particular, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. At the same time, the journalist pointed out that the Ukrainian president was reluctant to satisfy their plea and, for that reason, was "beginning to lose the private support of his neighbors."

As Hersh notes, one of the main reasons driving these European countries to call for an end to the conflict is the more than five million Ukrainian refugees who have been taken in and accommodated by neighboring countries.

Earlier, Hersh claimed that, according to his sources, Ukraine was in a difficult position, and the prolongation of the conflict depended entirely on how many more compatriots Zelensky was ready to sacrifice in battle. He also added that the conflict continued because US President Joe Biden was determined to win in Ukraine. At the same time, according to Hersh, the US leader was receiving incomplete intelligence about the conflict, as some US intelligence memos had not been reaching him.