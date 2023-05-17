Recent Ukrainian shelling of Lugansk injures 16 civilians — LPR human rights commissioner

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. The recent Ukrainian shelling of Lugansk resulted in 16 injured civilians, LPR Human Rights Commissioner Viktoria Serdyukova told TASS on Wednesday.

"Sixteen people [were injured] in [Ukrainian] shelling," she said during a Rossiya-24 TV broadcast.

The LPR human rights commissioner pointed out that many other civilians chose not to seek medical attention because they had received minor injuries.

On May 12, 13, and 15 the Ukrainian forces hit Lugansk and the nearby settlement of Yubileynoye three times. The Ukrainian military used Storm Shadow cruise missiles, which were given to Kiev by London. It is reported that the shelling injured eight civilians, including six children. In addition, apartment buildings, garages, cars, an administrative building and a power line were damaged.