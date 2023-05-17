Ukraine actively redeploys equipment to Donetsk area, says military expert

LUGANSK, May 17. /TASS/. Ukraine is actively redeploying it servicemen and equipment to the Donetsk area, LPR people’s militia retired Lieutenant-Colonel Andrey Marochko told TASS on Wednesday.

"In the Donetsk area, there is a large accumulation of weapons, military equipment, as well as of Ukrainian servicemen. It is noted that a large number of military equipment, including weapons, ammunition, and personnel, are moving along the roads in the area of Minkovka and Chasov Yar. Traffic is very heavy. However, it does not exceed last week’s figures," the military expert said, citing Russian intelligence.

Marochko also pointed out that the Ukrainian military had organized a large number of temporary deployment sites between the abovementioned settlements located in the Artyomovsk district (Ukrainian name: the Bakhmut district) of the Donetsk People’s Republic. "Regular redeployment of troops" also takes place, the expert said. However, he stressed that due to regular losses suffered by the enemy, "the number of troops remains at approximately the same level."

On Tuesday, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported that the units of the 4th motorized infantry brigade repelled ten Ukrainian army attacks near DPR’s Krasnoye settlement.