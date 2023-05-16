US focused on tarnishing Russia’s aid to Mali in UN Security Council — Russian mission

UNITED NATIONS, May 17. /TASS/. US diplomats present during Tuesday's session of the UN Security Council session focused on attempts to tarnish Russia’s aid to Mali and other African countries, Russia’s deputy UN envoy has said.

"We are not surprised by the attempts to besmirch Russia’s assistance to Mali and other countries on the African continent. What's more, now it seems to be the leitmotif of American statements in the Security Council, and also the favorite topic of so-called free American media," Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Anna Evstigneeva told the UNSC briefing on the activities of G5 Sahel Joint Force.

"We do regret however that all this impacts African states, including Mali, that are now exposed to serious challenges in all areas of life, first of all in the area of security," the Russian deputy envoy went on.

In her words, Western countries "are pulling whatever strings they can, including here at the United Nations."

She assured that Russia would keep providing assistance to Bamako "without interference in Mali’s internal affairs.".