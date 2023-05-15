NATO should not engineer conflicts if it wants to prevent repetition of history — diplomat

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. NATO should not engineer conflicts in the world if it wants to avoid repetition of conflicts in the future, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

The diplomat noted Stoltenberg’s statement, who said earlier that he does not know how the military conflict in Ukraine will end, but considers it "extremely important" for NATO to be "able to prevent history from repeating itself."

"If NATO wants to prevent such history from repeating itself, then it should not engineer it," Zakharova said on her Telegram channel Monday.