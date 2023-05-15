Ukrainian strike on Lugansk could target former aviation school, says politician

LUGANSK, May 15. /TASS/. The territory of a former aviation school in Lugansk may have been the target of the Ukrainian strike, Rodion Miroshnik, former ambassador of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) to Moscow, told TASS on Monday.

"It is possible that the target of the strike was the territory of the former aviation school," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Miroshnik noted that the school was abolished in the late 1990s. "There is a fairly dense housing development there. Recently, a cadet corps building was reconstructed," he added.

Earlier on Monday, Miroshnik reported two explosions near a bus station in Lugansk.