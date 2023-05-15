Ukrainian military fires 36 munitions at DPR territory on Monday morning

DONETSK, May 15. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces shelled the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) six times on Monday morning, firing 36 munitions, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes said.

According to the mission, the Ukrainian military fired sixteen NATO-standard 155 mm artillery shells at the city of Donetsk between 6:50 a.m. and 8:10 a.m. Another five 155 mm munitions were fired at the city of Yasinovataya.

In addition, the Ukrainian army shelled the city of Gorlovka and the Zaitsevo settlement with 152 mm artillery guns, firing a total of 15 munitions.