Top Russian, Saudi diplomats discuss crisis management in Middle East

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Issues of settling numerous crises in the Middle East were the focus of telephone talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday.

"The sides exchanged views on the key aspects of the regional and international agenda with a focus on the situation in the Middle East and North Africa, including the Palestinian issue. They expressed a common point of view in favor of the need for the soonest comprehensive political settlement of the numerous crises in the region," it said.

According to the ministry, the two top diplomats also discussed current issues of the further strengthening of comprehensive Russian-Saudi relations. "Special attention was focused on the practical implementation of agreements reached during bilateral top-level contacts," the ministry said.