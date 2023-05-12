Medvedev to speak at plenary session of St. Petersburg International Legal Forum

ST. PETERSBURG, May 12. /TASS/. Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation is to speak at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum on Friday.

The theme of the discussion is "Sovereignty in Law". It is expected that the Ministers of Justice of Indonesia, Egypt, Iran, the representative of the Supreme Court of India and other foreign guests will also voice their assessments on this matter. Two hours are allotted for the plenary session. The moderator of the meeting will be the host of the Rossiya 24 TV channel Alexandra Suvorova. The broadcast will be available on the forum website.

The 11th St. Petersburg International Legal Forum is taking place on May 11-13. Medvedev traditionally takes part at the event.

The program of the second day of the forum promises to be no less eventful. Alongside with the plenary session, various sessions will discuss the fundamentals of the international legal order, family values, and the right to historical truth. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Head of the Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin, Minister of Justice Konstantin Chuichenko, Head of the Federal Bailiff Service Dmitry Aristov, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova, Children's Ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova were announced among the participants in various events on the second day of the forum.

St. Petersburg International Legal Forum serves as a major platform for dialogue among members of the legal, business, political and law-enforcement communities. It addresses a wide range of issues focusing on how law can better serve the interests of people and businesses. It also addresses improvements to law-enforcement practices, the promotion of legislative initiatives to strengthen the legal culture, and socioeconomic-related regulation in today’s world.

The Forum is held by the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation and the Roscongress Foundation, in accordance with Russian Presidential Decree No. 55 dated 15 February 2022.

TASS is the general media partner of the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum.