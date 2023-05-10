Russian Cabinet to discuss bill on gas supplies to China via Far Eastern route

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. The Russian government, chaired by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, will hold a regular meeting on Thursday. The key topic on the agenda is the discussion of the draft federal law on ratification of the intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in supplying natural gas from the Russian Federation to the People's Republic of China via the Far East route.

This document was signed in Moscow and Beijing on January 31, 2023. According to the press service of the government, the bill proposes its ratification.

The agreement defines the terms and conditions of cooperation for gas supplies from Russia to China via the Far Eastern route, including the cross-border section of the gas pipeline across the Ussuri River near the cities of Dalnerechensk in the Russian Federation and Hulin in the People's Republic of China.