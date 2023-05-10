Russia hopes Serbia won’t join mainstream Western policy against Moscow — spokesman

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Moscow values its relationship with Belgrade and hopes that Serbia will be strong enough not to fall into the mainstream Western attitude towards Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with ATV (Republika Srpska, the entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina).

"We cherish our relationship with Belgrade very much. It is a relationship that is not only based on the principles of mutual benefit, but it has very old historical roots, religious roots, we are very close, we are kinfolk. However, we are also aware that much more pressure is being put on them than on Republika Srpska," Peskov said.

"We can see it and we know what kind of political wisdom and resilience President [Aleksandar] Vucic has to show. We know how he has to look for subtle balances. We also hope that Serbia is strong enough, is sovereign enough not to join the ranks of the mainstream collective West," the Kremlin spokesman added.

The Russian presidential spokesman emphasized that the Serbs are Russia’s friends.

"They are our friends, they are our sisters and brothers, they are our partners, they are our strategic partners," he said.

Nevertheless, such a relationship does not imply that Moscow does not want Belgrade to build its relations with Washington and Brussels.

"Serbia is a sovereign country, and we have nothing against [its relations with the West]. The key thing for us is that it should not be like the Westerners do, as they believe that if a country is willing to be friends with them, it must hate Russia. We do not want this, as we believe that nothing, no cooperation with Western, European or other nations should be an obstacle to the further development of our relations," he said.

Peskov was hopeful that "things will work out."

"Should there be any problems, we will solve them together through dialogue," he concluded.