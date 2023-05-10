Russia to provide proper reaction to provocation at Soviet Military Cemetery — MFA

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Moscow reserves the right to choose how and when it will respond to the provocation at the Soviet Military Cemetery in Warsaw, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement circulated on Wednesday.

"We will not simply record these events (Poland’s anti-Russian actions - TASS), so an appropriate response will not take long. The Russian side, of course, reserves the right to choose the time and format of countermeasures," the ministry stressed.

Polish Charge d’Affaires to Russia Jacek Sladewski was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry and handed a note of protest following the provocation at the memorial cemetery of Soviet soldiers in Warsaw on May 9, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"On Victory Day, a sacred event for millions of citizens of the Russian Federation and other countries that were part of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, the traditional wreath-laying ceremony honoring the Soviet soldiers who sacrificed their lives to save Europe from Nazism was disrupted due to the Polish authorities’ deliberate inaction," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry also pointed out that the provocation at the cemetery was yet another link in the chain of provocative moves from Warsaw, "whose entire Russophobic policy is aimed at distorting the history of World War II in an effort to make the Poles forget their gratitude to the valiant soldiers of the Red Army who liberated their country from the horrors of Nazism. "History does not forgive such insults and will repay a hundredfold those who fail to learn its lessons," it summed up.