Ukrainian forces hit village in Zaporozhye Region using HIMARS, woman killed

MELITOPOL, May 9. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces delivered a strike on Plodorodnoye in the Zaporozhye Region on Tuesday, using a US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher, as a result, one civilian was killed and some more wounded, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the ‘We Are Together with Russia’ movement, said.

"On Victory Day, Nazis shelled the village of Plodorodnoye in the Melitopol district. According to preliminary reports, three strikes by shells of a HIMARS multiple rocket launcher pounded the center of the village. A woman was killed and some more were wounded," he wrote on his Telegram channel.