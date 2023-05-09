Russian special ops forces disrupt rotation of Ukrainian troops in Maryinka

DONETSK, May 9. /TASS/. Russian special operation forces have adjusted artillery fire on Ukrainian forces in Maryinka, which disrupted their attempt to rotate troops, the command of the Battlegroup South told TASS on Tuesday.

"Special operations forces of the Battlegroup South has uncovered an attempt to rotate Ukrainian units in Maryinka. A strike by artillery and tanks disrupted the personnel rotation on the frontline and the enemy suffered considerable losses in manpower," the spokesman said.

He added that special ops troops took out an armored combat vehicle and eliminated Ukrainian soldiers at a stronghold in Avdeevka.