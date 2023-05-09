Russia’s considers response to US not issuing visas to journalists — diplomat

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Further retaliatory measures are being planned in response to the United States refusing to issue visas to Russian journalists who were expected to join Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on a trip to New York to attend UN Security Council meetings, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"Yes, and this response has already been given in part. But additional steps are being considered. There is no hurry here," he said.

Earlier, Lavrov's delegation encountered difficulties in obtaining US visas to travel to the UN Security Council on April 24 and 25. At the same time, representatives of the Russian media did not receive visas at all.