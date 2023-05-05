Russia to respond with concrete measures to attempted drone attack on Kremlin — Lavrov

PANAJI /Goa, India/, May 5. /TASS/. Moscow will respond to Kiev's attempt to attack the Kremlin with drones not with speculations but with concrete action, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday after a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member-states.

Asked by journalists whether such a term of Roman law as "casus belli" (Latin for "cause for war") was applicable to this incident, Lavrov suggested avoiding picking any terms.

"It was obviously a hostile act. It is absolutely clear that without the knowledge of their ‘patrons’ the terrorists in Kiev could not have committed it. We will respond not with speculations about whether or not this is a 'casus belli'. We will respond with concrete actions."

Lavrov dwelt separately on Washington's attitude toward what was happening and drew attention to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's remarks.

"[He] said that the US will not dictate to Ukraine the methods of defending its sovereignty. I guess this says it all," Lavrov pointed out.

On May 3, Kiev tried to use drones to carry out a night-time strike on the Kremlin residence of the Russian president. The Russian military and special services promptly disabled two drones that were targeting the Kremlin.

The press service of the head of state said that Vladimir Putin was not harmed, his schedule was not changed, and his work continued as usual.

The Kremlin slammed the attack a pre-planned act of terrorism and an attempt on the life of the head of state. Moscow reserved the right to retaliate in a suitable way and when it deems appropriate.