Russia to continue explaining unacceptability of escalation to Washington — diplomat

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russia will continue its attempts to explain the unacceptability of escalation-aimed moves and policies to Washington, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Channel One on Thursday.

"We have been undertaking demarches. We have been explaining areas of potential risks to the Americans in details. We continue to explain the unacceptability of moving further down the ladder of escalation in a patient, calm and emotionless way. We keep reminding them that risks have grown considerably in the past months, but, as they say, it all falls on deaf ears," he said.

"There is no magical key or magical solution. It requires a steady, focused and emotionless effort. All channels for delivering such signals will be used in the future. We are waiting for a response from Washington that will bring us to a conclusion that our warnings about the seriousness of the moment have been heard, at least partially," the Russian diplomat added.