MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova ridiculed the White House on Thursday over its apparent lack of information about who was behind the recent attacks on the Kremlin

The White House said earlier that the US wasn’t involved in the attacks and isn’t aware who ordered them. Zakharova remarked that the White House was far more knowledgeable about the Novichok nerve agent and was quick to show it.

"Not all there anymore?" she said on Telegram.

Ukraine sent two drones overnight into Wednesday to attempt a strike on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s residence in the Kremlin, according to the presidential press service. Russian military and security personnel promptly disabled them. Putin was unharmed and is carrying on with his work as usual.

The Kremlin regards the incident as a premeditated terrorist attack and an assassination attempt on the head of state. Russia reserves the right to retaliate how and when it sees fit.