Drone attack on localities in Kherson Region repelled by Russian air defenses

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Russian air defense units have repelled a Ukrainian drone attack on residential neighborhoods in the Kherson Region, Spokesman for the Dnepr Group Alexey Rulev said on Thursday.

"Air defense units of the Dnepr group have thwarted yet another attack by unmanned aerial vehicles of Ukrainian nationalists on residential neighborhoods in the Kherson Region. As a result of fire damage, attack drones were destroyed near the localities of Obryvka, Novaya Mayachka, Podstepnoye and Sagi," the spokesman said in a video posted on the Russian Defense Ministry’s website.

According to Rulev, Russian artillery also wiped out enemy manpower near where Ukrainian troops had amassed reserves in the Kherson area, as well as mortar crews and a US-made electronic warfare system near Burgunki and Lvovo.

"Artillery units of the Dnepr group have knocked out cars and armored vehicles of Ukrainian nationalists, and enemy attempts at rotation have been disrupted near the line of engagement," the group spokesman added.