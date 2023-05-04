Russian forces destroy Ukrainian drones attacking Kherson Region, says governor

GENICHESK, May 4. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed four Ukrainian drones that attempted to attack populated areas on the left bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson Region on May 3, acting regional governor Vladimir Saldo told TASS on Thursday.

"Our military firmly cuts short all of the enemy’s attempts to step up operations in the Kherson Region. In particular, yesterday, air defense forces destroyed four enemy drones sent by Ukrainian Neo-Nazis to attack peaceful populated areas," he said.

Russian forces also foiled the Ukrainian military’s attempts to regroup troops on the right bank of the Dnieper River, he said.

"Artillery pounds the enemy in amassment areas and upon its movements. If they just move forward, they will be sunk in the Dnieper River or will lie rotting on battlefields or floodlands. We are ready," Saldo added.

Spokesman for Russia’s Dnepr Battlegroup Alexey Rulyov earlier said that Russian artillery fire had destroyed Ukrainian troops in the amassment area of their reserves in the Kherson area, wiping out enemy mortar teams, armor and counter-battery radars.

"In areas near the settlements of Burgunka and Lvov, artillery units of the Dnepr battlegroup knocked out armored motor vehicles of Ukrainian nationalists and thwarted the rotation of enemy units along the engagement line," the spokesman said.