Russian forces destroy Ukrainian drones attacking Kherson Region — acting governor

GENICHESK, May 4. /TASS/. The Russian armed forces on May 3 destroyed four Ukrainian drones targeting settlements on the left bank of the Kherson Region, Vladimir Saldo, Acting Governor of the Kherson Region, told TASS on Thursday.

"Our servicemen are firmly suppressing all attempts of the enemy to intensify in the Kherson Region. For example, yesterday, our air defense units destroyed four enemy drones sent by Ukrainian Nazis (the Ukrainian armed forces - TASS) to peaceful settlements," he said.

According to the official, Ukrainian attempts to regroup on the right bank of the Dnieper were also thwarted.

"Our artillery crushes the enemy when they gather their forces and move. If they dare to approach us, they will feed the fish at the bottom of the Dnieper or rot in the fields and wetlands. We are ready," Saldo added.