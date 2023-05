DONETSK, May 4. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military has deployed strike groups in several areas of the Donetsk People’s Republic, a source in the security forces told TASS on Thursday.

"According to our information, the enemy has deployed strike groups on several sections of the front in a number of areas," the source said.

In addition, according to the security forces, a large number of personnel and military equipment have been amassed behind the enemy lines.