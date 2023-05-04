DPR security reports intensified Ukrainian artillery preparation in Donetsk area

DONETSK, May 4. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have significantly stepped up artillery preparation in a number of areas near Donetsk, a law enforcement officer from the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) told TASS on Thursday.

"There is a significant increase in enemy artillery preparation," the officer said.

He also reported reconnaissance-in-force operations. Besides, sporadic attacks on localities near the line of engagement and cities have intensified, with Donetsk, Makeyevka, Yasinovataya and Volnovakha being under continued Ukrainian artillery fire.

Ukrainian troops, who attempted to conduct reconnaissance in force toward Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region, retreated after suffering losses, Vladimir Rogov, who heads the 'We Are Together with Russia' movement, told TASS on Wednesday. Rogov specified on his Telegram channel that the Ukrainian attack was launched after "massive artillery preparation."

On April 25, the New York Times, citing the Pentagon and US intelligence documents recently leaked via the Internet, reported that Ukrainian troops planned to launch a counteroffensive on the southern direction in May. Ukraine’s armed forces have effectively commenced a counteroffensive, and its active phase may begin in the next few days, Wagner PMC founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said Wednesday.