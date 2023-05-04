Official reports most intense attacks on Kiev since early 2023

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Kiev saw the biggest aerial strikes since the beginning of the year last night, according to Sergey Popko, who heads the Ukrainian capital’s military administration.

"Our city has not felt such a dense intensity of attacks since early this year," the Kiev city administration quoted him as saying on its Telegram channel.

Falling debris was reported in certain areas of Kiev, Popko said, without giving any information about the damage.

Air raid sirens howled in the Ukrainian capital for three and a half hours last night. Explosions were registered in and outside Kiev.