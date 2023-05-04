Lavrov arrives in India’s Goa to take part in SCO ministerial meeting

PANAJI, /India/, May 4. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in India’s Goa to take part in a ministerial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), a TASS correspondent reported on Thursday.

The top SCO diplomats will discuss the agenda of the upcoming meeting of the SCO heads of state due in New Delhi on July 3-4. Apart from that, they will exchange views on issues on the international and regional agenda.

Along with the participation in the ministerial meeting, Lavrov is expected to hold a number of bilateral meeting, in particular with his counterparts from India, Pakistan, and China.